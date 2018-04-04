By Trend

Members of the Board of KazTransOil JSC Oral Idyrisov and Zhaidarman Isakov flew to Batumi on April 4 to negotiate with the workers on strike of the Batumi Sea Port (BMP) and participate in the normalization of the BMP's operational work, press service of KazTransOil said in a message.

"KazTransOil JSC is in favor of resolving all issues within the legal framework of Georgia, in the territory of which the facility is located," the message said.

Presently, 8 employees of the BMP announced a hunger strike. The demands of the protesters relate to the reinstatement of previously dismissed workers, who reached the retirement age, the issuance of financial assistance for the Easter holiday, the revision of the insurance package, as well as an increase of the port workers' salaries.

The BMP administration was offered to start negotiations within the framework of the mediation procedure stipulated by the labor legislation of Georgia and to consider all the issues raised jointly with the trade union of the port.

---

