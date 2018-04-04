By Trend

A trilateral summit of the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, has kicked off in Ankara, the Turkish presidential administration said in a message.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have recently arrived in Ankara to participate in the summit.

According to the message, before the summit, bilateral meetings of the three presidents took place.

The summit’s main topic is the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz