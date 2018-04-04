By Trend

A seminar of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), dedicated to combating the threats of extremism and radicalism in the modern world, is being held in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Employees of several ministries and authorities of Turkmenistan, international experts, staff of the OSCE Secretariat and relevant structures from the US, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are invited to participate in the seminar.

Participants discuss steps to strengthen cooperation and various national approaches in the fight against violent extremism and radicalism.

During the seminar, it was noted that the fight against the threat of violent extremism and radicalism is becoming the most effective thanks to the establishment of an international system to counteract these global negative phenomena, coordination of efforts of various states on a long-term basis, says the message.

