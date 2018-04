By Trend

A meeting of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started in Ankara, the Turkish presidential administration said in a message.

Hassan Rouhani arrived in Ankara April 3 to participate in the trilateral meeting of the presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia.

As part of the presidents’ meeting, the settlement of the Syrian crisis will be discussed.

