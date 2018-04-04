By Trend

Baghdad has hosted Turkmen-Iraqi political consultations, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message April 4.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. In addition, the sides discussed trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Iraq.

“The parties noted the need to strengthen traditional cultural and humanitarian cooperation, which is an integral part of bilateral relations,” the message said.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Iraq were established in 2009.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz