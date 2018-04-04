By Trend

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law “On ratification of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s convention on prevention of extremism”, Uzbek media reported on April 4.

The convention was signed by the SCO heads of state in Astana in June 2017.

The document forms interaction mechanisms in preventive activity sphere, joint counteraction to extremism, including operational, investigation and procedural activity.

The SCO General Secretary Rashid Alimov earlier noted that member-states of the organization were among the first countries in international community, which approved such legislation on consensual basis. The UN, for example, has been holding disputes for over 40 years already to develop the General Convention on Fighting Terrorism.

According to data of the antiterrorist body of the SCO, special services of the member-countries have revealed more than 600 crimes, eliminated more than 500 training facilities, put an end to more than 2,000 terrorists, seized more than 1,000 homemade explosive devices and more than 10,000 homemade fire-arms.

---

