President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved the agreement on the order of formation and execution of the budget of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Uzbek media reports.

The agreement was signed on December 1 in Sochi following the results of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states. The document introduces new principles for the allocation of contributions, the mechanism for the implementation of the organization's budget in connection with the admission of new members to the organization - India and Pakistan.

Mirziyoyev instructed country's Foreign Ministry to send a notification on the republic's implementation of the domestic procedures required for the entry into force of this treaty.

