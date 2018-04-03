By Trend

Tajikistan is planning to spend over $115 million for construction of the A and F segments of the Kulyab-Kalaikhumb road, the Tajik agency Avesta reported.

According to the Ministry of Finance of the Tajikistan Republic, the construction and reconstruction of the Kulyab-Kala Humb highway is mainly financed by the Islamic Development Bank, the Saudi Development Fund, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Abu Dhabi Fund and the OPEC Fund.

Relevant economic agencies of the country told Avesta that the project provides for smoothing and expansion of the road, installation of 39 water pipes, construction of concrete irrigation ditches on the side of the 40,000-meter long road, construction of protective foundations at a distance of 10,000 meters, 2 bridges and other necessary structures.

The total length of the road section is 32 kilometers. The section is considered the main part of the Kulyab-Kala Khumb road, and its reconstruction will allow year-round movement of residents and increase transportation of goods and products.

The project is expected to begin in 2018 and will be completed in 2022.

The government of Tajikistan has a share in the project.

