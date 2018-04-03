By Kamila Aliyeva

Expenditures of the republican budget of Kazakhstan in 2018 will amount to 9.6 trillion tenge ($30.1 billion).

The updated figures were announced by Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov at a meeting of the government on April 3.

“Expenditures of the republican budget in 2018 with an increase of 417 billion tenge, according to clarifications made in January, will amount to 9.6 trillion tenge,” he said.

According to the minister, out of these funds, 292 billion tenge will be spent on the modernization of Kazakhstan on the President's Address. In addition, for the increase of teachers' salaries from 30 to 50 percent - 62 billion tenge, further development of Nazarbayev University - 31.7 billion tenge, for benefits to persons caring for disabled people - 2.7 billion tenge.

An additional 31 billion tenge will be allocated to provide drinking water to rural communities. As many as 31.5 billion tenge will be spent to bring the engineering and communication infrastructure to the residential projects under construction. Some 29 billion tenge will be used for the development of the network of local roads. 15.6 billion tenge will be spent on the development of agribusiness (subsidizing the interest rate on loans and leasing and agronomics and 71 billion tenge is proposed to be spent on measures to combat cybercrime.

There are also expenses for the implementation of the President's five social initiatives.

It is proposed to provide 5 billion tenge for an additional 20,000 educational grants and 20 billion tenge will be directed to microcrediting.

“In addition, the draft budget takes into account the costs of the country's early commitments and instructions of the President for a total of 99.4 billion tenge. Within the framework of these funds, measures and projects will be financed for the further development of the cities of Astana and Almaty, provision of housing for servicemen,” Sultanov added.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, having heard the report, instructed the draft law to be submitted to the parliament no later than April 4.

