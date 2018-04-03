By Trend

If Turkey stops restraining the flow of refugees in the direction of the EU, then Europe may face big problems, the Turkish media cited the country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying April 3.

Yildirim added that if Turkey allows a flow of refugees to enter Europe, then terrorists will also go there under the guise of migrants.

"The EU must be grateful to Turkey for all this, however, the EU continues to apply double standards in relation to the issue of Turkey's full membership in the union," the Turkish prime minister said.

Previously, Yildirim said that Turkey does not need the EU, nevertheless, the European Union must make a final decision on Ankara's membership in this structure as soon as possible.

Yildirim added that Islamophobia has recently grown in the EU and this could lead Europe to a serious crisis.

An association agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for membership in the EU in 1987, but accession negotiations were launched in 2005.

