By Trend

The military operation in Syria’s Afrin continues and will continue until the elimination of the last terrorist, the Turkish media quoted the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan April 2.

He said that the Turkish Armed Forces have eliminated 3,872 terrorists since the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch.

Erdogan also noted that Turkey can start a new military operation in Syria anytime.

The Turkish Air Force has today conducted a military operation to eliminate PYD/YPG terrorists, who, after the liberation of the Syria’s Afrin, are hiding in the mountains.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz