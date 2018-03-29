By Trend

The “Islamic State” (IS), the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorist groups are the "products" and projects of several external forces, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported March 29.

There is ample evidence that despite purely formal “ideological differences” among the mentioned terrorist groups, if necessary, all of them may instantly unite and act together, Yildirim said.

The prime minister also noted that these terrorist groups represent neither Islam nor ethnic Kurds.

“Turkey, as before, will consistently fight these terrorist groups,” Yildirim said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

