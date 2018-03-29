By Trend

A three-day national industrial exhibition of Uzbekistan has opened in Ashgabat.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent his greetings to the exhibition participants.

“I am confident that this exhibition will give an important impetus to the development of bilateral trade and economic ties, bringing the partnership of Turkmen and Uzbek entrepreneurs to a new level, the increase in trade turnover, the establishment of business contacts with companies and investors of Uzbekistan, as well as the attraction of foreign investments to the national economy,” Berdimuhamedov said.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has recently invited Uzbek business circles to participate in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project (TAPI). The construction of the Turkmen section was launched in December 2015.

Uzbekistan was also offered to launch the development of oil and gas fields on the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea.

Ashgabat is ready to intensify cooperation within the project on the supply of electricity from Central Asia to South Asia along the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route.

---

