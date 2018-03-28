By Trend

An Iranian minister has called for increasing the volume of investment in agriculture in the current fiscal year, which has been named by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "the year of support for Iranian products".

"It is necessary to increase the volume of investment and support for the output of the agriculture sector in 'the year of support for the Iranian products'," IRNA news agency quoted Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati as saying on Monday.

The minister further added that the value of the annual output of the agriculture sector in the current situation stands at $70 billion.

Speaking about the country’s fisheries capacity, he said Iran’s capacity for producing shrimps over the last year (started March 20, 2017) reached 32,000 tons.

According to the official, the country produced as much as 1.6 million tons of sugar over the last fiscal year.

---

