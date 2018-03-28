By Trend

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldayev met with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khavajo Muhammad Asif within the International Conference on Afghanistan entitled "Peace processes, security and regional cooperation," held in Tashkent, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing level of relations and stressed the need to further intensify the dynamics of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

The ministers also discussed issues of regional security and exchanged views on topical international issues of mutual interest.

