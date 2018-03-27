27 March 2018 12:52 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Qatar and Turkey held joint military exercises, Qatar’s Defense Ministry said in a message.
According to the message, the two countries’ joint military exercises dabbed “Lion’s Den” took place from March 14 to 22.
In 2017, Turkey adopted a Law on ratification of the agreement between Turkey and Qatar on deployment of a Turkish military contingent in Qatar.
The military agreement between Qatar and Turkey came into force on June 9, 2017. The corresponding document was signed in Ankara on Nov.10, 2016.
