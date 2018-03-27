By Trend

Qatar and Turkey held joint military exercises, Qatar’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, the two countries’ joint military exercises dabbed “Lion’s Den” took place from March 14 to 22.

In 2017, Turkey adopted a Law on ratification of the agreement between Turkey and Qatar on deployment of a Turkish military contingent in Qatar.

The military agreement between Qatar and Turkey came into force on June 9, 2017. The corresponding document was signed in Ankara on Nov.10, 2016.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz