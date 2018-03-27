By Trend

Uzbekistan is always ready to host talks between the government of Afghanistan and Taliban movement, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

“Sharing the common responsibility for the future of Afghanistan and based on the traditionally friendly relations between Uzbek and Afghan nations, we are ready to create all the necessary conditions and host direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement at any stage of the peace process,” the Uzbek president said addressing the opening of the international conference on Afghanistan.

The head of state noted that security of Afghanistan is equal to security of Uzbekistan.

“We can’t allow terrorist organizations to turn Afghanistan into their shelter,” Mirziyoyev noted.

He said that a roadmap on international community’s assistance to the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan has to be adopted.

High-level international conference on Afghanistan “Peace Process, Cooperation in the Sphere of Security and Regional Interaction” is being held in Tashkent on March 26—27, 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz