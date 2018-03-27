By Trend

Iran exported $10,796 million worth of services during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018).

Iran’s services exports registered a rise by 3.5 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the latest data released by the country’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

Iran’s revenues via services exports amounted to $1,939.8 million in the 11th Iranian calendar month

The Islamic Republic puts technical and engineering services, tourism and transit sectors in service sector exports.

Iran’s technical and engineering services exports stood at $750 million in the 11-month period, registering a fall by 3.1 percent.

Tourism sector revenues stood at $7,229 million, registering a fall by 1.1 percent year-on-year.

The country’s revenues from transit increased by 19.9 percent to $2,817 million in the 11-month period.

The railway transit registered highest growth year-on-year by 44.9 percent and stood at $129 million.

The country’s revenues from road transit stood at $2,170 million (a 19.8 percent increase), followed by air transportation ($362 million, an 8.9 percent increase) and marine transit ($156 million, a 33.9 percent fall).

Iran plans to increase the value of the services provided to other countries to $30 billion by 2021.

---

