China plans to increase the volume of imports of products from Kazakhstan, Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui said at a press conference, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The ambassador stressed that the list of increasingly imported Kazakh products, includes metals, oil and gas.

The diplomat added that China plans to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan not only in the mentioned spheres, but also in other sectors, adding that the Chinese government decided to intensify cooperation with neighboring countries, including Kazakhstan at the session of the National People's Congress.

"Kazakhstan is our strategic partner, a friendly neighbor and a reliable sincere friend. Our relations have developed over several millennia, and we will work in the same way in the political, economic and humanitarian fields. I think that we have a growing number of common interests," Zhang Hanhui said.

