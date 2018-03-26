By Trend

Iran has plans to use heavy water as the raw material for various products, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday, IRNA reported.

'We have achieved good progress regarding heavy water,' he said elaborating on the AEOI priorities.



He added that some of the achievements will be unveiled on the eve of Iran National Nuclear Technology, on April 9.



'We have exported most of the heavy water to the US and Russia and are now negotiating to produce more heavy water.'



'We are after increasing Iran’s nuclear plant’s capacity,' he said adding that developing small plants in line with producing energy and water desalination systems are among priorities of the AEOI.



Kamalvandi also said that the second priority is the development of the application of radiation in medical field. 'We have no problem in terms of quantity.'



'The current quality of our products is good, but we want to improve their quality to the highest level of the world,' he reiterated.



If a country can produce radioisotope using Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and FTG technologies, it is in a high-quality level.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz