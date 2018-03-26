By Trend

The number of people convicted of terrorism and extremism has increased in Kyrgyzstan, Vera Tkachenko, acting head of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Kyrgyzstan, said at a coordination meeting on reforms in the justice system, the Kyrgyz media reported.

Tkachenko said Kyrgyzstan takes an active part in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

“In 2010, the number of people convicted of terrorism and extremism amounted to 79 people. In 2016, the number of persons convicted of these crimes increased to 350 and reached 422 people by October 2017,” she added.

---

