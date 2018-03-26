By Trend

Foreign Ministry of Iran has expressed deep sorrow over a recent fire incident in the Siberian coal-mining city of Kemerovo, which left dozens killed.

Spokesperson of Foreign Ministry of Iran Bahram Qasemi has expressed sympathy to the people and the government of Russia as well as the families of the victims of the deadly incident, ILNA news agency reported.

At least 53 people have died following the fire that tore through a shopping and entertainment complex in the city of Kemerovo.

