A delegation of the European Union, headed by Vice-President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, will visit Uzbekistan on March 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan said in a message.

The head of the EU foreign policy department will take part in a high-level international conference titled "Peace process, security cooperation and regional connectivity", as well as in a ministerial meeting in the Central Asia-European Union format.

The EU delegation will also meet with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

