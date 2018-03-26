By Trend

A representative of intelligence services of the Netherlands has been detained in Turkey, the Turkish media reports citing sources in the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey (MIT).

Reportedly, the detained Dutch intelligence officer previously visited Afghanistan.

Earlier, the detainee also took part in the organization of a number of protest rallies in Turkey, directed against the Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin. They liberated Afrin from PYD/YPG terrorists on March 18.

---

