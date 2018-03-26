By Trend

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey had begun operations in Iraq’s Sinjar region, Turkish media reported.

“We said we would go into Sinjar. Now operations have begun there. The fight is internal and external,” Erdogan told a crowd in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, without elaborating on what operations he was referring to.

Turkish president added that a total of 3,747 terrorists have been 'neutralized' since the start of the Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz