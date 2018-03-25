By Trend

Voter turnout in the parliamentary elections of Turkmenistan stood at 54.65 percent as of 12.00 local time, said the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

Thus, the elections were declared valid.

Polling stations for more than 3 million voters in the parliamentary elections of Turkmenistan opened at 07:00 and will close at 19:00 local time.

As many as 284 candidates run for 125 seats.

Around 2,604 polling stations operate in the country and 39 polling stations were established at diplomatic missions of Turkmenistan abroad, including in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, on March 25, the country is holding elections for members of local government and self-government bodies (Halk Maslahaty and Gengesh).