By Trend

About 24.04 percent of voters have voted in Turkmenistan's parliamentary elections as of 09:00 local time, Central Commission for Elections and Referenda (CEC) of Turkmenistan said.

Voting in the parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan began at 07:00 and will last until 19:00.

For 125 seats in the parliament of Turkmenistan, 284 candidates nominated by parties and groups of citizens.

Over 3.2 million voters were registered in the country. Voting will take place at 2.6 thousand polling stations, 39 of which are open at diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan abroad, including Azerbaijan.

On Sunday, elections are also held in the country for members of local government and self-government bodies - the Halk Maslahaty and Gengesh.

---

