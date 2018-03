Trend

South Korea said on Saturday North Korea has agreed to hold high-level inter-Korea talks on March 29 at the border truce village of Panmunjom, Reuters reported.

North Korea sent a message early on Saturday to say Pyongyang agrees to meet South Korean officials at the end of this month to prepare for the inter-Korean summit later in April, South’s Unification Ministry said.

---

