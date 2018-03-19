By Trend

Turkey’s Van provincial police confiscated 59 kilograms of heroin as part of an operation against drug traffickers, the police said in a message on March 19.

According to the message, three people were detained during the operation.

Earlier, the Turkish Interior Ministry said that 3,722 kilograms of heroin were confiscated in January-February 2018.

During the reporting period, 16,802 kilograms of psychotropic substances and 202 kilograms of Bonzai drugs were confiscated in Turkey.

During the reporting period, 3,823 people, including foreigners, were detained within the fight against drug traffickers.

A total of 20,000 tons of heroin was confiscated in Turkey in 2017.

The minimum age of Turkish citizens who start using drugs is 13, the average age is 36, and the highest age is 65. Thus, 2.9 percent of the country's population account for drug addicts aged 15-24, 2.8 percent - drug addicts aged 25-44, 2.3 percent - drug addicts aged 45-64.

More than 300,000 people have been detained in Istanbul for using and selling drugs over the past four years.

---

