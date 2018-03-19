By Trend

Trade turnover between Iran and China stood at $3,849.27 million in January 2018, 16.93 percent more year-on-year.

China's exports to Iran in the 1-month period amounted to $1,749.68 million, 10.3 percent less year-on-year, according to the latest data released by the Chinese Customs Administration.

The country also imported $2,099.59 million worth of goods from Iran in January 2018, 56.4 percent more compared to 2016.

Trade turnover between Iran and China accounted to $37.18 billion in 2017, indicating a 19 percent rise year-on-year.

China's exports to Iran in the 12-month period amounted to $18.599 billion, 13.3 percent more year-on-year.

Meanwhile the country’s imports from Iran increased by 25.3 percent in the 12-month to $18.579 billion.

Trade turnover between the two countries was $51 billion in 2014, 31 percent more compared to the preceding year.



The figure stood at $34 billion in 2015, indicating a 34 percent plunge.

In 2016, trade turnover between Iran and China stood at $31.2 billion, down 7.7 percent from 2015.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz