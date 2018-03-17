By Trend

Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum on international military cooperation during the meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister General-Major Abdusalom Azizov and British ambassador in Uzbekistan Christopher Allan, Uzbek media reported on March 17.

The agreement provides for cooperation of the defense ministries in the military education sphere, training of military personnel, English language learning, holding of joint training, participation of Uzbek servicemen as observers in various exercises of the British Army, as well as the experience exchange in military conflicts law.

Christopher Allan noted the tendency of dynamic development between the defense ministries of both countries in the recent years.

The ambassador underlined that and an important part of the interstate relations is implementation of the measures outlined in the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the two countries, signed in 2018.

The cooperation plan includes the measures aimed at experience exchange in certain spheres of military building, education of Uzbek servicemen in higher military education facilities of the UK, attraction of the British Army specialists to holding lectures and seminars in the Academy and other higher education facilities of Uzbekistan etc.

