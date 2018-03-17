By Trend

Fifteen Kyrgyzstani tour operators participated in Kyrgyzstan’s exhibition at ITB in Berlin, one of the world’s largest travel and tourism fair from March 7-11, 2018. More than 10,000 companies and organizations from 186 countries and regions exhibited their products to trade visitors and consumers over the five-day event. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) assisted the delegation in organizing Kyrgyzstan’s exhibition space as part of its efforts to promote tourism in the country, Kabar reports.

As in past exhibitions, the Kyrgyz yurt was the centerpiece of Kyrgyzstan’s exhibition space, which drew numerous international trade partners and large crowds of potential travelers. The delegation served boorsokandkymyz to visitors as they enjoyed classic melodies from traditional folklore musicians and observed demonstrations of the making of shyrdaks.

"This exhibition provides a good opportunity to establish direct partnership with potential customers. We generally know that tourists want to come to Kyrgyzstan for its diversity, unique nature and authenticity – and that's why our stand with a beautiful yurt has been so effective, thanks to USAID Business Growth Initiative," said Emil Umetaliev, President of Kyrgyz Concept.

Kyrgyz tour operators met with more than 1,000 current and potential partners and identified 114 potential business opportunities to be further negotiated in the coming months.

During a special session, Chris Doyle, Executive Director of the international Adventure Travel and Trade Association (ATTA), made an interactive presentation about his recent visit to Kyrgyzstan, which was facilitated by USAID. The partnership agreement between Travel Land, a young and growing Kyrgyz tour operator, and a tour operator from Netherlands, also resulted from the ATTA visit.

USAID Business Growth Initiative is a $20 million project that builds and strengthens the competitiveness of Kyrgyz economic sectors including tourism, apparel manufacturing and construction materials.

---

