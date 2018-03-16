By Trend

The Parliamentary Council of Tajikistan has discussed an agreement with Uzbekistan that allows a visa-free stay for citizens of both countries for a period of up to 30 days, TajikTA reported.

"The lower house of the Parliament has today considered the agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on reciprocal visa-free travel of citizens. The deal was signed during the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan on March 9,2018," the Parliament said.

Ratification of the agreement will be considered at the next session of the Tajik Parliament, which will be held on March 19, 2018.

Previously, President Mirziyoyev has signed an order allowing a visa-free entry to Uzbekistan for citizens of Tajikistan since March 16.

---

