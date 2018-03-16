By Trend

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov met with director of the Eastern Alliance for Safe and Sustainable Transport (EASST) Great Britain - Emma McLennan. The sides discussed the possibilities of consolidating joint efforts to improve road safety in the country, Kabar reports.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Kyrgyz Republic Robin Ord-Smith.

The Kyrgyz Prime Minister presented the current information on the implementation of the Taza Koom digital transformation program.

The Prime Minister also noted with regret that the government was forced to withdraw from the Agreement with investors for the Smart City project, and in this connection plans to further implement it by its own efforts.

Ambassador Robin Ord-Smith said that EASST is an independent organization that is represented and successfully operates in 14 countries of the world. This organization specializes in road safety and pedestrian safety.

EASST Director Emma McLennan said that the road safety issues are relevant in all countries of the world. She said that meetings were held with the leadership of the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic to discuss the current situation and make recommendations on this issue.

Emma McLennan emphasized that the government of the country has enough political will to improve the existing situation, which is an important factor for the successful implementation of projects.

In her opinion, first of all, it is necessary to prioritize work and determine at the initial stage the most dangerous intersections in Bishkek. She said that upon completion of the analysis by EASST, they will give necessary recommendations for the implementation of the Smart City project.

The Director of EASST also spoke about the international experience of the organization to improve road safety in various countries of the world. She expressed readiness to provide the Kyrgyz Government with advice on the matter.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed interest in developing further cooperation and holding joint consultations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz