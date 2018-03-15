By Trend

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will take part in the UN events in New York, TajikTA news agency reported.

Rahmon will visit New York March 21-23, a source in the Tajik government said.

He will take part in the UN activities dedicated to the International Decade of Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028, the source noted.

Rahmon is also scheduled to meet with the UN leadership, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to the UN news website, the “Making Every Drop Count: An Agenda for Water Action” report, released by a panel of 11 heads of state (including Emomali Rahmon) and a special adviser, calls for a fundamental shift in the way the world manages water so that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 6 on ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, can be achieved.

According to the report, 40 percent of the world’s people are being affected by water scarcity. If not addressed, as many as 700 million could be displaced by 2030 in search for water, the report said.

The panel, created in 2016 for an initial period of two years, is advocating for evidence-based policies and innovative approaches at the global, national and local levels to make water management as well as water and sanitation services attractive for investment and more disaster-resilient.

The panel calls for policies that will allow for at least a doubling of investment in water infrastructure in the next five years.

---

