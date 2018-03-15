By Trend

Turkish Armed Forces have liberated more than 70 percent of Syria’s Afrin, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said, t.

In the coming days, Afrin may be completely liberated from terrorists, the Turkish media quoted him as saying March 15.

He noted that in the ranks of the PYD/YPG terrorists, there are many citizens of Europe and the U.S. taking part in the fighting against Turkish Armed Forces.

On March 13, the Turkish General Staff said that Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army completely encircled center of Syria’s Afrin district.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz