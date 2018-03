By Trend

JSC Zarubezhneft is the first Russian oil company, which will sign two IPCs (Iranian Petroleum Contract) with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), TASS agency reported citing a source in the company.

Under the contract, the company will work at the Aban and Western Peydar fields in a consortium with the local Dana Energy.

The terms and cost of the contract have not been disclosed.

