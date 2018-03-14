By Trend

Iranian petrochemical plants produced 49 million tons of petrochemical products during the first 11 months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20), Godratollah Farajpour, Production Control Manager at National Petrochemical Company (NPC) of Iran, said.

The output of Iran’s 51 petrochemical complexes registered a increase by 106 percent, year-on-year, Farajpour said, Mehr news agency reported March 11.

The country’s petrochemical exports reached 20 million tons in the period, 108 percent more compared to the same period of the preceding year, he said.

The official added that the value of Iran’s petrochemical exports was $10.4 billion, 130 percent more year-on-year.

Iran’s nominal production capacity is planed to reach 70 million tons per year by March 2018.

Some 19 petrochemical complexes located in the port city of Mahshahr have produced more than 18 million ton of products in the 11-month period, Farajpour said.

According to the official, 14 complexes located in Asalouyeh city produced over 20.9 million tons of petrochemical products during the 11-month period as well.

Iran plans to inaugurate seven petrochemical plants the current year and 23 more the next year.

