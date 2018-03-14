By Trend

A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between Kazakhstan’s Special Economic Zone “Aktau Seaport” and DP World international company, located in Dubai (UAE), according to a message of the press service of the Mangistau region’s administration.

The memorandum was signed as part of a business visit of the Mangistau delegation led by head of the region, Eraly Tugzhanov, to the UAE.

DP World offered cooperation in the sphere of management of JSC SEZ “Aktau Seaport”.

The document envisages the cooperation in the construction of a logistics and industrial park with an area of 60 hectares. It is planned to invest $50 million in the project.

The Kazakhstan-UAE business forum led by Sheikh Suroor Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and head of the Mangistau region administration Eraly Tugzhanov took place on March 12.

The purpose of the forum was to strengthen relations between entrepreneurs of Abu Dhabi and Mangistau in the sphere of air transportation, information technology and oil industry.

