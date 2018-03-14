By Trend

Eight Turkish servicemen were wounded in the fighting with terrorists as part of the Operation Olive Branch in the vicinity of Syria’s Afrin, Turkish media reported March 14.

Two soldiers of the Free Syrian Army were also wounded in the fighting.

All the wounded were taken to the military field hospital in the Kilis province.

On March 13, the Turkish General Staff said that Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army completely encircled center of Syria’s Afrin district.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

