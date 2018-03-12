By Trend

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Kazakhstan this week, the Uzbek president's press secretary Aydos Ukibay said in a Facebook post.

Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will attend an opening ceremony of the Uzbek Year in Kazakhstan.

The presidents will also attend concerts of national artists, Ukibay said.

A big Uzbek delegation of about 190 people, including representatives of the Culture Ministry, Arts Academy and the Khunarmand folk-art association, will participate in the opening ceremony. An arts and crafts exhibition is also planned to be held.

