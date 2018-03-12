By Trend

Tashkent, the Uzbek capital, will host the “Cooperation between Uzbekistan and the European Union: Future Visions” round table, Uzbek media reported.

According to the information, the round table is aimed at discussing prospective and priority spheres for development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU within the framework of the EU’s new Strategy on Cooperation with the Central Asian states.

The event is organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, the delegation of the EU and the Uzbek representative office of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

During the meeting, the sides will discuss new ideas and initiatives on further strengthening the mutually beneficial and multidirectional cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU’s key institutions.

---

