15 Kyrgyz tour operators take part in the international tourism exhibition ITB Berlin 2018, which takes place from 7 to 11 March in Berlin, Kabar reports.

ITB Berlin 2018 is one of the largest tourist fairs in the world, held annually in Berlin.

Baibol Travel, CAT, DCAT, ITC Asia Mountains, Kyrgyz Concept, Logos Discovery, Tien-Shan Travel, Travel Experts, Travel Hub, Travel Land, Silk Road and Kyrgyz Guided Trips and Visit Karakol represent Kyrgyzstan, with the support of the USAID Development Initiative business.

The stand of Kyrgyzstan attracts visitors with a colorful yurt, musicians play on national instruments. Near the main entrance to the Expo Center, another yurt is installed to attract the attention of visitors to the exhibition.

