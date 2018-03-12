By Trend

The first Islamic bank will start working in Tajikistan in 2018, TajikTA news agency reported.

“The first Islamic bank will work this year in Tajikistan. The issues of expanding the operations of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) in the financial market of Tajikistan were discussed at a meeting of Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Ikromi with the director of an ITFC department Nazem Normali,” says the report.

It was noted at the meeting that the main goal of ITFC is to support trade cooperation between the countries of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, to provide assistance and financial intermediation to companies in commercial financing.

Sirojiddin Ikromi said that currently, the National Bank of Tajikistan is speeding up the process of introducing the Islamic banking system; in particular, regulatory legal acts are being developed on the issue of licensing for the activities of Islamic credit organizations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz