By Trend

Over 8.507 million tons of goods were transited through Iran's roads in the first 11 months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20, Feb. 20).

The volume of transited goods indicates an increase by 20 percent year-on-year, according to the latest data released by Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO).

About 2.596 million tons of transited goods were oil products, which is 60 percent more year-on-year.

Meanwhile some 5.91 million tons of goods transited through Iran were non-oil products.



Mazut topped the list of transited goods in the 11-month period based on source and destination in the period (1.918 million tons from Iraq to the UAE), followed by rice (175,344 tons from the UAE to Iraq) and auto parts (172,645 tons from the UAE to free trade zones of Iran).

In total, 1.953 million tons of mazut were transited through Iran (23 percent share from overall transited goods).

Car parts (274,727 tons), textile (243,459 tons), rice (215,183 tons), cotton (205,307 tons) and diesel (187,177 tons), tires (177,177), passenger cars (159,941 tons) and cigarettes (106,513 tons) were other top transited goods.



Shahid Rajaee port was the top border point in terms of transiting goods (3 million tons or 35 percent of total transit) followed by Parvizkhan (15 percent or 1.31 million tons), Bazargan (10 percent), Bashmaq ( 10 percent), Shahid Bahonar (7 percent) and Sarakhs(4 percent) border checkpoints, according to the data.

The UAE was the main destination of the goods transited into Iran (73,185 trucks, 1.96 million tons).

Iraq was the main source from where various products were transited to the UAE.

Some 32 border checkpoints (including 10 ports) were involved in cargo transits in the period.