By Trend

Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army are at the boundaries of Syrian Afrin district's center, Turkish media reported March 9 citing a military source.

On March 9, the Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army cleared two settlements of terrorists near Afrin's center.

It was earlier reported that Turkey’s Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army are four kilometers away from Afrin district center.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz