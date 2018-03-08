By Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed the situation in Syria, in particular, the crisis in Eastern Ghouta, in a telephone conversation on March 7, the Turkish media report.

The sides exchanged views on the situation in Eastern Ghouta.

Other details of the talks have not been reported.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has so far claimed more than 500,000 lives.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz