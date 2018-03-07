By Trend

Iran’s First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri leading a high-ranking delegation has left Tehran for Iraq for political and economic talks.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif, are accompanying the vice-president during the three-day visit to the neighboring country.

Jahangiri is scheduled to meet Iraqi president as well as prime minister and parliament speaker during the visit.

The Islamic Republic’s commercial attache to Iraq, Nasser Behzad earlier said that Iran exported $5.5 billion worth of goods to Iraq during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year (started March 20).

The average price for each ton of Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq in the 11-month period was around $460, which is 1.2 times more than the average price of Iran’s exported goods, Behzad said.

Iraq was the third largest market for Iranian goods over the current fiscal year.

---

