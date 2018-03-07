By Trend

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-five banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (immediate settlements) in tenge was 320.27 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $70,150 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1(settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 320.19 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $97,950 million.

---

