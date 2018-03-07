By Trend

Uzbekistan is interested in attracting investments for promotion of joint projects with Russia, as well as in cooperation in training highly qualified specialists at the leading specialized educational facilities of Russia, Uzbek media reported on March 6 citing the Uzbek president’s press office.

The cooperation was discussed during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, visiting Tashkent to hold bilateral consultations, the press office said.

Prospects of the future cooperation in the financial sector were discussed during the meeting.

A special attention was paid to the use of Russian experience, technologies and knowledge in modernization of financial, tax and customs agencies, budget planning, implementation of efficient mechanisms of financial control etc.

The Russian finance minister expressed his deep gratitude to the Uzbek president for the warm welcome and conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes from President Vladimir Putin and Head of Government Dmitry Medvedev.

---

